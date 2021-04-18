Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $737.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $372,729.81 and approximately $737.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,994.96 or 0.99870114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012280 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.00563383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00401052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.85 or 0.00896895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00133887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004081 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,312,232 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

