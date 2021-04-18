Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.0660 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $39,619.69 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

