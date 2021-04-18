Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $97.40 or 0.00170957 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $81.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00460225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00196291 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.