Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Reaches $79,566.19

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $79,566.19 and approximately $169.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

