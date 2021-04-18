Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $123,209.27 and $346.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

