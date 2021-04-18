Bitcoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,476.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.82 or 0.00021056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $49,476.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001210 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,057 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

