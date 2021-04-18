Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $93,228.20 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00711180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,367.25 or 1.00250275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.00839457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

