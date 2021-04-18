Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $85,227.38 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $85,227.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00281787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.00726419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,166.18 or 1.00148755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.00874083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars.

