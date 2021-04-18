Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Down 24.5% This Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $97,311.08 and approximately $5,568.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,437.29 or 1.00063684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00129662 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

