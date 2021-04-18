BitSend Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $152,387.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.22 or 0.00526231 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006513 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.02 or 0.03597169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000123 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,648,025 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

