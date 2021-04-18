Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $208,953.58 and $5.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00477380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002328 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

