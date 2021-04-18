BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock worth $5,754,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

