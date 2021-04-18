BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101.00

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $84,302.40 and $101.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,479,075 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

