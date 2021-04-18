Blockstack (STX) Hits Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Blockstack has a market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockstack

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

