Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Trading 65.3% Higher This Week

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $447,161.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,383,186 coins. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

