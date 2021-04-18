Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $11.17 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $430,444.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.