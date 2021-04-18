Bottos (BTO) Price Tops $0.0050

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $95,085.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.