Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BHF opened at $47.40 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

