Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,024. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

