Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.71 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $27.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.73 million to $109.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.89 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

