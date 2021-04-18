Brokerages Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings per share of ($1.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.86). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 302.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. 5,628,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 412,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

