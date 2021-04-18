Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.44. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of TTGT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 107,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,384. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

