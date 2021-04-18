Brokerages Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

