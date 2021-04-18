Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.32 Million

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce sales of $881.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.30 million. Plexus posted sales of $767.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

PLXS stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.