Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post sales of $690.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $733.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

ZION stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $4,171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

