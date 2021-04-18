Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

