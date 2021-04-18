Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $159.51 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

