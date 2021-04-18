Brookmont Capital Management Sells 833 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $136.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $135.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.