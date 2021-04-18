BTU Protocol Trading Down 40.5% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $61.16 million and approximately $12,611.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

