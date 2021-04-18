Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

