Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $5.57 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

IVV stock opened at $418.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

