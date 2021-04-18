Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0009

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $162.97 million and $825,808.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00606178 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 627.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

