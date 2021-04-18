Bytom Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $295.93 million and $239.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00472279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,670,867,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,423,582,244 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

