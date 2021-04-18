bZx Protocol (BZRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.03 Million

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $148.19 million and approximately $57.03 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One bZx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

bZx Protocol Coin Profile

bZx Protocol (CRYPTO:BZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,921,092 coins. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

According to CryptoCompare, “bZx is not itself an exchange, but a protocol that can be integrated into the current exchange infrastructure. Exchanges and relays are incentivized by fees denominated in the BZRX protocol token (BZRX) to offer decentralized margin lending and margin trading services. Assets are valued and liquidated via competing oracle providers. By decoupling the valuation and liquidation of assets from the protocol, the oracle marketplace approach allows competition to drive the oracle provider fee to its marginal cost while encouraging experimentation and flexibility. The new BZRX token will be launched on the Ethereum mainnet Monday, July 13th, 2020.BZRXv1 token holders can easily migrate to the new BZRX token using the Staking Dashboard here Token holders will need to migrate in order to unlock their BZRX tokens.Token holders will need to migrate to the new token by the time the platform relaunches in August to qualify for Fee Sharing.BZRXv1 token holders will have 1 year from the launch of the new token on July 13, 2020, to migrate their holdings to BZRX tokens. “

bZx Protocol Coin Trading

