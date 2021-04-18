Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,947 Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Exagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,278 shares of company stock worth $1,784,115 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $16.62 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

