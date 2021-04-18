Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 265,736 Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 265,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.96 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.