Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,965 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $69.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

