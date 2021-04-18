Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

