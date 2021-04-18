Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

