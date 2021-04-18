Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Itamar Medical worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.