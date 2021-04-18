Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 71,064 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 209.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Cutera worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Cutera by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $536.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.