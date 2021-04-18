Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Forterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Forterra by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Analysts anticipate that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

