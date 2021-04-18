Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,677 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $18,010,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $16,123,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $342,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

NYSE SI opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

