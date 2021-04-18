Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of SI-BONE worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.