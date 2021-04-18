Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,872 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,242 shares of company stock worth $3,090,943 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

