Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Genasys worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 18.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

