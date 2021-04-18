Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663 over the last three months.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

