Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 217.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 115,922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

