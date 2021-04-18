Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $251.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

