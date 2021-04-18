Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $6,729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $329.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $132.67 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,362 shares of company stock worth $161,268,780. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

